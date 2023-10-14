New detox program launches within San Mateo County correctional facility to combat fentanyl crisis

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office this week launched a new detox program within a correctional facility as part of its efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis in the county.

The detox program aims to provide incarcerated people in the Maguire Correctional Facility with the necessary support to overcome their addiction and reclaim control of their lives, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday.

County officials also said they hope to reduce recidivism rates, improve public safety, and ultimately transform the lives of those affected by substance abuse through the detox program.

"We have partnered with San Mateo County Correctional Health Department for this program, a significant milestone in our commitment to public safety and the well-being of those struggling with addiction," Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a statement.

Darryl Liu, Mental Health Program supervisor at the San Mateo County Correctional Health Department, said the department is eager to partner with the county Sheriff's Office.

"We are proud to launch this effort with Sheriff Corpus who believes that this forgotten population deserves a chance to fight back against their addictions with medical and mental health support," according to Liu.

The county program Liu supervises has served approximately 227 incarcerated people in August, 217 in July, and 238 in June. Key features of the county's detox program include individualized treatment plans, medically supervised detoxification, and comprehensive counseling and support.

Each participant will receive a personalized treatment plan tailored to their specific needs and circumstances. According to the Sheriff's Office, this approach ensures that inmates receive targeted care and release plan throughout their detoxification journey, enhancing the likelihood of successful outcomes.

The detox program employs a team of qualified health care professionals who specialize in addiction medicine. Inmates undergo detoxification under close medical supervision, allowing for a safe and comfortable withdrawal process, the Sheriff's Office said.

In addition to medical care, participants will have quicker access to a range of counseling services and programming options. These sessions will help inmates address the underlying factors contributing to their addiction, develop coping mechanisms and build a strong foundation for lasting recovery, county officials said.