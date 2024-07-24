Watch Live: Netanyahu gives historic 4th address to Congress amid divide over support for Israel

Washington — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is addressing a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday afternoon, hoping to shore up support for Israel's 10-month war against Hamas in Gaza.

"We meet today at a crossroads of history. Our world is in upheaval," Netanyahu said. "In the Middle East, Iran's axis of terror confronts America, Israel and our Arab friends. This is not a clash of civilizations. It's a clash between barbarism and civilization. It's a clash between those who glorify death and those who sanctify life. For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together."

Netanyahu has been sharply criticized over the high Palestinian death toll and faces growing domestic and international pressure to make a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a pause in the fighting. His critics have accused him of prolonging the war for political gain, which he denies.

He said Israel is "actively engaged in intensive efforts" to secure the release of the remaining hostages and expressed confidence that those efforts would be successful.

"Some of them are taking place right now," he said, adding that he promised the families of hostages that he would "not rest until all their loved ones are home."

Netanyahu is the first world leader to address a joint meeting of Congress four times. He last addressed both chambers in 2015 as he sought to convince lawmakers to torpedo negotiations between the Obama administration and Iran over the regime's nuclear program.

His address coincides with a period of unusual upheaval in U.S. politics. Former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt on July 13, days before he officially became the Republican presidential nominee. President Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after his party lost confidence in the 81-year-old's ability to beat Trump in a rematch in November after a disastrous debate performance.

Dozens of Democrats boycotted the speech, with some accusing Republicans of orchestrating the visit for partisan purposes.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, who usually presides over joint meetings of Congress was out of town. Senate president pro tempore, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, was next in line to fill her seat behind Netanyahu, but she was among the lawmakers who skipped the address. Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, stepped in to preside over the joint meeting.

Powerful Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, also was absent. She met with family members of Israeli hostages on Wednesday morning.

"Let's hope Netanyahu opens his eyes. It's an honor to be in the same room as all of you," she said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, did attend, saying earlier Wednesday on the Senate floor that he disagreed with many of Netanyahu's policies, but the U.S. relationship with Israel "remains ironclad and transcends any prime minister or president, and we must do all we can to get our hostages home."

Netanyahu will meet with Mr. Biden on Thursday afternoon at the White House to discuss a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal, as well as the United States' "ironclad commitment to Israel's security," the White House said. The two leaders will also meet with the families of the Americans held hostage by Hamas. Mr. Biden returned to Washington on Tuesday after nearly a week in isolation at his beach home in Delaware as he recovered from COVID.

Harris will meet separately with Netanyahu on Thursday, the White House said.

Congressional leaders invited Netanyahu in May — a display of bipartisan unity amid deep political divides over the war across the U.S. Republicans have been unequivocal in their backing of Netanyahu, while Democrats have splintered over providing more support to the longtime U.S. ally.

Congressional leadership invited Netanyahu because "our dear ally Israel is in an existential fight for its very existence," House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, said Wednesday.

U.S. Capitol Police say they expect a large-scale demonstrations during Netanyahu's visit and the agency has beefed up security around the Capitol. About 200 protesters were arrested Tuesday for demonstrating inside a congressional building, according to Capitol police.

Trump initially announced he was meeting with Netanyahu on Wednesday at Mar-a-Lago, but later said the meeting was rescheduled to Friday at the prime minister's request.

Ellis Kim, Cristina Corujo, Alan He, Jaala Brown and Nikole Killion contributed reporting.

