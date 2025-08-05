Neighborhoods near Golden Gate Park seeing increased parking enforcement

Dead and Company brought tens of thousands of people to Golden Gate Park this past weekend, and even more are expected for the Outside Lands Festival.

Residents of the area are dealing with extra traffic, road closures, and lots of crowds, but Oberen Ferguson said for the most part, he enjoys it.

"If you go up in the attic, you can open the window and you can just hear everything," said Ferguson. "It's like getting a free seat. I remember last year Kendrick Lamar was here and you can sing along to all the words."

Ferguson lives just across the street from the park, close enough that he deals with people constantly looking for parking during the events. On Sunday, someone blocked their home.

"It was in front of the driveway," said Ferguson, pointing to the area where the person parked. "People just trying to get parking as close as they can."

It left his family unable to get their car back into their garage when they got home.

"We had to get it towed," Ferguson admits. "So that was pretty frustrating. And they came back at midnight to ask where there car went and then we had to explain that was a little awkward but it got figured out and hopefully they got their car back."

Colleen Phan-Eversman parks her car in her garage. She's noticed some people selling their driveways as parking spots but decided against it.

"It crossed our mind, but we haven't just because we like the flexibility if we do need to get in the car and go," said Phan-Eversman.

She also saw extra parking enforcement during the festivals.

"We have noticed more ticket maids around, so I'm sure there are people feeling desperate to find parking," Phan-Eversman explained.

And it's not just the parking that's an issue, it's driving too.

"It's hard," said Julia Sterling, a 22-year resident of the neighborhood. "Especially with the Great Highway closed, which has already really impacted driving here. My daughter takes a bus to schoo,l and it's just not functioning."

Now with more concerts added to the schedule this year, Sterling is a little frustrated.

"It just feels like three weekends," said Sterling, questioning how long the park and their neighborhood has to deal with the influx of people and closures. "Plus, Hardly Strictly? Like this area, we've gone through a lot of change throughout the years. We were just under the radar and kind of chill for a long time, and now it's really changing."

But Ferguson said he's trying to look on the bright side, while still acknowledging it's not always ideal, especially late at night.

"The only annoying thing is people coming out and being loud at night," said Ferguson. "But the music is good."