NBA HBCU Classic inspires Oakland point guard to follow his passions

As part of the NBA All-Star Weekend, Morehouse College and Tuskegee University basketball teams took to the court today at Oakland Arena for the NBA HBCU Classic.

This is Jordan Cummings' first time at the Oakland Arena.

"It's amazing just the stage presence," Cummings said. "It's everything. It truly is one of a kind."

Cummings came here with his Bay Area mentorship organization Youth Utilizing Power and Praise to watch the NBA HBCU Classic.

This game means a lot to Cummings who plays point guard for his basketball team in Oakland.

"I've been playing since eighth grade," Cummings said. "It's just a passion of mine. I study it. I love it. I breathe at everything."

Cummings said he loves watching the NBA highlight HBCUs.

"I think it's amazing," Cummings said. "The fact that they have HBCUs in the program I feel at home. I feel more included."

His mom Mozette Bass is proud to bring her family here and to experience the game together.

"Just be back in the Bay Area and for them to host something so amazing," Bass said. "I see so many young people like my son as well to come see men his age and his color come out and play and my oldest son and older daughter. I love it. It's amazing."

Bass said it means even more to her to have the NBA HBCU Classic in her hometown of Oakland.

"I'm proud because I was born and raised in Oakland," Bass said. "We didn't have this, so to see this and be part of it, I love it. I love Oakland despite the ups and downs. I love Oakland. I mean, what more can you ask?"

For Cummings, the NBA HBCU Classic inspires him to follow his passion and pursue his dreams.

"I do someday hope to play in the big leagues and maybe one day I could be on the court next," Cummings said.