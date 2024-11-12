Native American heritage and leadership highlighted at San Jose summit

An event in the South Bay on Tuesday is bringing together leaders and advocates from diverse backgrounds to address challenges and celebrate Native American heritage.

The summit being held at San Jose's Mexican Heritage Plaza promises impactful discussions and strategies for progress with a focus on education, health, representation and cultural preservation.

In the heart of Santa Clara University, Denae Rivera stands as a beacon of heritage and leadership. A dedicated student and the director of the school's Multicultural Center, Rivera embodies the unique blend of her Native American, Hispanic, and African American roots.

Her journey has been deeply influenced by her grandmother, who was born in Mexico and played a pivotal role in connecting Rivera to her indigenous ancestry.

"Thinking about our indigenous roots, my grandma was speaking her indigenous tongue when I was learning Spanish. And even 'til this day, I wish she would've taught me a little bit more because that's who I am to the core," Rivera explained.

As she prepared for the Native American summit in San Jose, she understands the stakes involved. According to the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, California is home to more than 100 federally recognized tribes, the highest number in the United States.

However, many Native American communities continue to face significant challenges, such as high poverty rates, limited access to quality healthcare, and underrepresentation in both education and politics.

"I appreciate the efforts of the universities to still admit students of color after the affirmative action decision, but there's just needs to be more, because there's still that other feeling when we're walking on campus," Rivera said.

The summit, organized by Ed Vargas, seeks to confront these challenges directly by focusing on key areas such as education, representation, unconscious bias, and gender equity. For Vargas, the mission is personal and stems from his upbringing steeped in the traditions of his indigenous Yaqui and Mexican heritage.

"One thing that really bothered me growing up was to hear the term 'manifest destiny.' And that was the philosophy that if you're Caucasian, you could take whatever land you wanted in the West. And if you put them on a treaty, you didn't even have to live up to the terms. Put them on reservations. And they didn't have representation, but now there's the government that acknowledges some tribes," Vargas said.

Vargas emphasized that while celebrating heritage is vital, it is not enough; there must be meaningful action behind it.

"When you start taking a look at statistics that even Hispanics don't know. Native Americans don't know and share that information that can bring more resources to the table to try to change the way problems are defined right now," he explained, highlighting the importance of sharing knowledge and fostering resourceful discussions.

This summit hosted at the Mexican Heritage Plaza will serve as an essential platform for change. It aims to foster impactful discussions and develop strategies for progress in areas that deeply affect Native American communities, such as health, education, and cultural preservation.

"They are still here even if so many were lost and I think we need to honor the lives that were lost because a lot of their legacy is related to the land that we are. Those are sacred burial grounds," Rivera said, underscoring the significance of recognizing and preserving the heritage that remains.

Her journey, intertwined with the vision of leaders like Vargas, stands as a powerful reminder that honoring our roots is not merely a tradition -- it is a promise to the future. The event promises to be a crucial step toward addressing longstanding issues and building a path forward for generations to come.