Native American artist blends cultural awareness with love for his hometown of Oakland

An East Bay man is celebrating his Apache heritage and his love of Oakland through his artwork.

One of Gabriel Patton Sr.'s standout pieces is his modern portrait of Geronimo, whom he views as a powerful symbol of resilience. He often depicts sacred Gaan dancers and everyday Native American life, incorporating personal memories and cultural symbols.

As an artist and documentarian, Patton sees himself as a "culture keeper," committed to preserving his heritage through art.

"I believe that. We're keeping the culture. It makes me glad that I'm doing what I'm doing," said Patton. "I do it for myself. It makes me happy but when I hear how other people see my art, it's inspiring and that's what keeps me going."

Born on the San Carlos Apache reservation, Patton moved to Oakland in the 1960s. After losing both parents as a teenager, he pursued plumbing for years, setting aside his artistic ambitions.

It wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic that he rediscovered his passion, creating 15 paintings with encouragement from his wife.

"My wife said I need to be creative so she got me some canvasses and some paints," said Patton.

Now, as his plumbing business slows, Patton's art career thrives, showcasing powerful imagery that addresses Native American struggles and the civil rights movements of the 1960s.

Patton says he hopes his work highlighting themes of identity and cultural preservation will pave the way for future generations of Native American artists.