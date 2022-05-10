Nationwide baby formula shortage leaves Bay Area stores shelves empty

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Parents are struggling to find baby formula on store shelves in the Bay Area and beyond.

The baby formula aisle at Target and Buy Buy Baby in Daly City were pretty much wiped clean Monday evening. It's a common sight at stores across the country.

Analysts say the shortage is caused by supply chain challenges, inflation, and product recalls.

Back in February, the FDA recalled baby formulas made by Abbott, citing potential bacterial infections.

"Unfortunately for me I can't breastfeed my kids. I depend a lot on formula otherwise my kid can't eat, so it's been stressful but luckily we've been managing," said Linda Flores, a mother in Southern California.

Supply is so low that CVS, Walgreens, and Target are limiting purchases.

Pediatricians say parents may have to buy a brand they wouldn't typically choose due to lack of inventory.

"Some parents have to travel to 1, 2, 4, 5 stores to be able to find adequate formular for their babies," said Dr. Eric Ball with Children's Hospital Orange County. "The one thing you want to make sure is you're not trying to make your own baby formula or substituting with just cow's milk or anything else for anyone under 12 months."

New data from Datasembly shows 40 percent of baby formula brands are out of stock.

On Monday, the White House press secretary said the the FDA is working with suppliers to make formular available sooner.

"What they we are trying to do in the shorthand of it is increase supply by working with a range of manufacturers and what their capacity is to ensure that the kinds of formula that was recalled -- they're able to ensure it's on the shelves," said Jen Psaki.