Napa police arrest man suspected in weekend homicide

Police in the North Bay have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a Napa neighborhood over the weekend.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 4300 block of Dale Drive. When they arrived, they found the victim, who was later pronounced deceased.

The woman's identity has not been released.

Detectives from the department's Investigative Unit launched a homicide investigation. The suspect was identified and an arrest warrant was issued.

Police announced early Tuesday morning that the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Ernie Victor Solis of Napa, was arrested. Solis is accused of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence with injury.

According to jail records, Solis is being held without bail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Tyler Olson of the Napa Police Department at Tolson@cityofnapa.org.