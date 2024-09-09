Napa police arrest man who allegedly threatened family with gun

A 32-year-old man allegedly threatened family members with a gun on Monday morning, prompting police to issue a shelter-in-place for a Napa neighborhood near Highway 29 and West Imola Avenue.

Napa police were called about 5:50 a.m. to a home in the 700 block of South Freeway Drive. Residents told officers that a family member, under the influence of drugs or alcohol, had threatened to kill them with a gun.

The handgun was seen by family members and believed it to be real, Napa police spokesperson Lt. Keri Sedgley said in a news release.

When the victims were safely away from the home, police tried to contact the suspect and called in a crisis response team.

A shelter in place was called for the area and residents were urged to stay indoors and shut their windows and doors. Police advised the public to avoid the area of South Freeway Drive and Imola Avenue, which was closed from Colina Court to South Freeway Drive.

The suspect, Napa resident Julian Contreras, left the home and was detained by officers. After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the home and found a gun and ammunition.

Contreras was booked on suspicion of criminal threats, battery, possession of stolen property, possession of ammunition by prohibited person and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

The shelter in place was lifted about 8:15 a.m.