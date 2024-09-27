Napa double-homicide victims identified by coroner

The victims of a fatal double shooting were identified Friday by the Napa County Coroner's Office.

Georgina Padilla, 38, of Napa, and Ralph Andino III, 54, of American Canyon, were killed in Napa on Thursday.

The 28-year-old man suspected in the shooting, Baltazar Rangel Juarez, shot himself during a standoff but survived and remains hospitalized, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue, where officers found the victims outside a home with gunshot wounds.

Police and medical crews began life-saving efforts, but both victims died at the scene.

Investigators identified a suspect within hours. About 1:30 p.m., he was spotted driving near Juarez and Second streets in Napa.

Officers tried to pull him over, but he fled and drove into Kennedy Park, where his car became disabled.

Napa police and the sheriff's department responded, but the armed suspect refused to surrender and shot himself, police said.