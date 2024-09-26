Napa police investigate shooting at Lincoln Avenue apartment complex

Police in Napa on Thursday morning asked the public to avoid the area of an apartment complex on Lincoln Ave. as officers investigated a shooting.

The police department issued a community alert on its Facebook page shortly after 11 a.m.

"Please avoid the area near the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue for police activity," the alert read. "Officers are on scene investigating a shooting."

Napa shooting investigation at an apartment complex on Lincoln Ave. KPIX

The shooting took place at an apartment complex on Lincoln Ave. Aerial footage showed that police had cordoned off a building at the complex.

Napa police told CBS News Bay Area there was no current threat to the public. So far, there was no word from authorities as to the nature of the incident.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office also had deputies at the scene, but the sheriff said Napa police were the lead agency on the shooting investigation.

Napa police later issued a second community alert shortly after 2 p.m. to avoid Kennedy Park until further notice due to police activity, but did not say if that activity was connected to the earlier shooting.

Police said additional information would be provided as it becomes available.