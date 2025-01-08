Napa County judge sentences convicted serial rapist to life in prison without parole

A judge in Napa County has sentenced a man convicted of raping multiple women to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to the Napa County District Attorney's Office, Judge Ella Ortiz sentenced 31-year-old Santiago Torres Mendez Jr. during a hearing on Wednesday attended by several of his victims. Along with the life sentence, the judge handed down consecutive sentences of 215 years to life and an additional 14 years in prison.

Mendez was convicted by a jury in November on six counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual penetration by foreign object and four counts of felony assault.

The jury found that Mendez raped four victims and assaulted a fifth victim with the intent to rape. Prosecutors said the crimes took place in Napa, Sacramento and Humboldt counties and some of the victims were under the age of 18.

"This sentence ensures that Santiago Torres Mendez Jr. will never again harm another person or endanger our community," Deputy District Attorney Kristen Orlando said in a statement. "His crimes were calculated, violent, and left a lasting impact on the lives of his victims. We will not tolerate such predatory behavior in our community and remain committed to holding offenders accountable for their actions."

Mendez was arrested following the assault of an 18-year-old victim on Apr. 28, 2021. Prosecutors said he drove the woman to a remote part of Napa County, strangled her to the point of unconsciousness and raped her on the side of the road.

Prosecutors said she escaped and called authorities. Deputies responding to the scene helped the woman and took Mendez into custody.

"The defendant's actions were heinous, premeditated, and demonstrated a complete disregard for human dignity," said deputy district attorney Michelle Roberts. "We stand with the survivors who bravely shared their stories and deeply value the collective efforts that ensured justice was served in this case."