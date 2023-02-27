Napa animal rescue van stolen with 10 feral cats inside

NAPA – A North Bay animal rescue nonprofit is worried about 10 feral cats that were inside the organization's large white van that was stolen while parked in Napa on Sunday night.

Margo Cassidy, owner of Whiskers, Tails and Ferals, said the van was stolen near California Boulevard in Central Napa.

"I could care less about the van," Cassidy wrote on Facebook. "I want my cats!"

The Ford transit van was stolen at around 11 p.m. after a man on a bicycle broke into the vehicle and hotwired it, according to the organization.

The cats were due to be spayed or neutered the next day. There were also 30 humane traps inside the van, said volunteer Genevieve Di Giulio.

A fundraiser has been set up on gofundme to replace the van and equipment potentially lost if the van is not found. She said the van was the organization's "lifeline" to saving the 1,500 animals they are able to find homes for every year.

"We know that no amount of money will replace those lives we tried to save. We pray the thief opened the traps and at least put them somewhere safe," she wrote in the fundraiser's description. "We are beside ourselves with worry."

Napa police said the van's license plate number is 48007E2. If located, residents should call 9-1-1.