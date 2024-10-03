Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco celebrates Black Art Week

The Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) is currently hosting Black Art Week, showcasing three new exhibits that aim to celebrate Black creative excellence. It's the first time the initiative is taking place in San Francisco.

Curator Key Jo Lee shared insights into the exhibitions, which include "Liberatory Living," "Protective Interiors," and "Radical Black Joy," featuring the work of 19 artists and designers from around the globe.

"The Bay has been a perpetual incubator of Black brilliance, from the beginning. And so, this just gives a container to showcase all of that brilliance to people who have not witnessed it, and to celebrate with the folks who have known all along," Lee stated.

One of the central themes of the exhibits is "radical joy," which Lee describes as an intentional act in the face of historical adversity.

"Radical joy, for those folks for whom happiness is not supposed to be a part of their existence, is about claiming a space, a time, and a reckoning for that," she explained. "So it is the rejection of something else, to provide the space for the joy."

Monetta White, CEO of MoAD, emphasized the importance of this inaugural celebration.

"I believe that it is a responsibility for me, as a native San Franciscan, as an African American woman, as the executive director of this institution, it's important for us to take these types of initiatives to show our community that we are here," White said.

The exhibits resonate with themes of resilience and connection, transcending cultural backgrounds.

Lee noted, "These are really universal themes that are seen through a Black lens but should impact every life that comes through the door."

The celebration of Black artistry at MoAD aims to create a lasting impact for both creators and observers, fostering a deeper understanding of the cultural narratives that shape the Black experience.