Muni service free in San Francisco for NBA All-Star weekend, Chinese New Year Parade

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency on Wednesday announced that all Muni service except cable cars will be free this weekend during NBA All-Star Game and Chinese New Year Parade festivities.

The agency had already released detailed information earlier this week about how the two major events would impact getting around in San Francisco due to associated road closures and bus reroutes.

The free transit service on Muni will be available all day Saturday and Sunday, encouraging those coming to San Francisco for the events to take public transportation instead of driving.

HeadsUp: With a big events weekend coming up, #SFMuni will offer free service all day Saturday, 2/15, and all day Sunday, 2/16.

➡️Cable Car service is not included. Paid fare will still be required on all cable car lines this weekend. https://t.co/S9hPxIiA8Z — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) February 12, 2025

The only exception will be cable car service. Regular paid fare will still be required to ride any of the city's cable car lines, the announcement said.

Street closures due to All-Star Weekend festivities will be focused primarily in the areas around Moscone and Chase centers, according to transit officials.

More information on activities around NBA All-Star 2025 is available at the city's NBA All-Star 2025 page.

There will be area street closures and Muni re-routes for both the Chinese New Year Parade (including set-up and takedown) and the Chinese New Year Community Street Fair that will also take place Saturday and Sunday on Grant Ave. between California St. and Broadway.

More information about travel and transit for the Lunar New Year and the Chinese New Year Parade is available at the San Francisco Lunar New Year Travel and Transit Updates page.