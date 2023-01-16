Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued

BERKELEY -- Large mudslides in the Oakland/Berkeley Hills Monday morning damaged buildings, blocked roads, and prompted the evacuation of some residents in the area.

Berkeley police issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. to residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon Road, Middlefield Road, and The Spiral advising them to prepare to evacuate following the slide.

Chopper video showed a wall of mud up to the roof of one home in the area, with an adjacent outbuilding pushed off its foundation.

Berkeleyside reported seven homes were evacuated in the Park Hills neighborhood. Berkeley police updated its alert to say no additional evacuations were expected but residents in the neighborhood should continue to stay alert and be prepared to evacuate homes if conditions change.

Councilmember Susan Wengraf told Berkeleyside that one home in the area of The Spiral at Middlefield Road has been red-tagged.

Wildcat Canyon Road was closed between Sunset Lane and Park Hills Road.

Mudslide on Alvarado Road on Berkeley/Oakland. The road is definitely closed. #storm pic.twitter.com/0Ato4rfwtL — Frances Dinkelspiel (@Frannydink) January 16, 2023

About three miles south, a slide in the Claremont Hills of Oakland blocked Alvarado Road south of Claremont Avenue.

Back in Berkeley, another mudslide was reported on the Clark Kerr campus at the University of California, Berkeley.

Meanwhile, a downed tree and mudslides were blocked the southbound lanes of Highway 13 in the Berkeley hills Monday morning.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.