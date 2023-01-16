Toppled tree, mudslides block lanes of Highway 13 in Oakland Hills north of Piedmont
OAKLAND -- A downed tree and mudslides blocked both southbound lanes of Highway 13 in the Oakland-Berkeley hills overnight and were still impacting traffic Monday morning.
The incident was first reported at around 10 p.m. Monday near the Broadway Terrace exit of Highway 13. A portion of the tree was also blocking one lane of northbound 13 for a time.
Additional small mudslides and trees fell onto the highway at about 4 a.m.
Traffic was being diverted onto Broadway Terrace. As of 8 a.m. there was no estimate for when the highway will reopen, according to Adib Zeid, a public information officer with California Highway Patrol.
No injuries were reported.
KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.