Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Toppled tree, mudslides block lanes of Highway 13 in Oakland Hills north of Piedmont

/ CBS San Francisco

Tree down on Highway 13 in Oakland Hills near Piedmont
Tree down on Highway 13 in Oakland Hills near Piedmont 00:24

OAKLAND -- A downed tree and mudslides blocked both southbound lanes of Highway 13 in the Oakland-Berkeley hills overnight and were still impacting traffic Monday morning.

The incident was first reported at around 10 p.m. Monday near the Broadway Terrace exit of Highway 13. A portion of the tree was also blocking one lane of northbound 13 for a time.

Additional small mudslides and trees fell onto the highway at about 4 a.m. 

Traffic was being diverted onto Broadway Terrace. As of 8 a.m. there was no estimate for when the highway will reopen, according to Adib Zeid, a public information officer with California Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

First published on January 16, 2023 / 7:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.