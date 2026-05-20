Boil water notice lifted for Mountain View neighborhood after water main breached

A "boil water" notice was lifted for a Mountain View neighborhood on Tuesday, nearly a month after a water main became contaminated following a construction mishap.

In an update posted at 5 p.m., city officials officially lifted the notice for the remaining 21 homes near Cuesta Park and have reconnected the homes to the water main.

Officials said the water line serving the affected homes has tested clear of coliform bacteria in two consecutive sampling events, as required by the California State Water Resources Control Board. Residents who are impacted are advised to flush household plumbing per instructions provided by city officials.

On April 24, the water main was breached when cement slurry mix came into contact with the water main near Bonita Avenue and Cuesta Drive. The breach involved a private contractor hired by the city.

Sixty-seven homes were initially impacted by the breach, with 46 homes having their boil water notices lifted on May 6. The city offered bottled water and shower resources, along with reimbursements for residents who opted to stay in hotels.