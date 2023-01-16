Atmospheric river: Overnight snow blankets Mount Hamilton

SAN JOSE -- Frigid overnight temperatures in the Bay Area left a dusting of snow on the highest peaks, including Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, snow was covering the hillsides and roads leading up to Lick Observatory, and the snow was still coming down.

A patrol vehicle in the area was also seen covered in snow.

