Atmospheric river: Overnight snow blankets Mount Hamilton

/ CBS San Francisco

Raw video: Snow falls on Mount Hamilton
Raw video: Snow falls on Mount Hamilton

SAN JOSE -- Frigid overnight temperatures in the Bay Area left a dusting of snow on the highest peaks, including Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, snow was covering the hillsides and roads leading up to Lick Observatory, and the snow was still coming down.

A patrol vehicle in the area was also seen covered in snow.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 7:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

