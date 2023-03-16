Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist shoots man driving in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man driving on the southern edge of San Francisco's Mission District was shot and injured by someone on a motorcycle, police said Thursday. 

The shooting was reported at 5:38 p.m. in the 1500 block of Florida Street near Cesar Chavez Street.

The suspect was driving a motorcycle, according to police. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.  

No other information was immediately available.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 2:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

