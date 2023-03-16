Motorcyclist shoots man driving in San Francisco's Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A man driving on the southern edge of San Francisco's Mission District was shot and injured by someone on a motorcycle, police said Thursday.
The shooting was reported at 5:38 p.m. in the 1500 block of Florida Street near Cesar Chavez Street.
The suspect was driving a motorcycle, according to police.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
