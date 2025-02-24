Motorcyclist in fatal San Leandro collision with train went under lifted crossing arm

Police in San Leandro on Monday confirmed that a deadly collision between an Amtrak train and a motorcycle happened after a large group of motorcyclists lifted a railroad crossing arm, allowing the rider onto the tracks tracks when the collision happened.

On Sunday afternoon just before 2 p.m., police and an Alameda County Fire crew responded to the intersection of Springlake Dr. and Hesperian Blvd. following reports of a crash involving a train and motorcycle. Fire officials reported that the motorcyclist died in the collision and one other person was injured.

In the update provided by police on Monday, authorities clarified that their preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist involved in the collision was part of a large group of riders that police estimated to be "at least 100." The group of riders was traveling northbound on Hesperian when it approached the railroad crossing at Springlake Dr. As the group got to the intersection, the railroad arms came down for an oncoming Amtrak train traveling northbound towards Oakland, police said.

According to authorities, members of the motorcycle group lifted the railroad crossing arms to allow riders through. One motorcyclist who was carrying a passenger was on the tracks when the approaching Amtrak train hit the motorcycle. Police said the adult male motorcyclist suffered critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital, while his adult female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities noted both the rider and passenger were wearing helmets.

The department's Traffic Unit investigators are collaborating with Amtrak investigators on the incident, police said. So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to contact the San Leandro Police Department's Traffic Unit Sergeant Ryan Gill at (510)577-0446.