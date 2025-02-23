Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Motorcyclist dies in San Leandro after crash involving train

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 2-23-25
PIX Now morning edition 2-23-25 08:41

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing with a train in San Leandro Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Alameda County Fire Department responded to Springlake Drive and Hesperian Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a train and motorcycle. 

The fire department said the motorcycle was killed and one other person was injured. 

No details surrounding the crash have been released at this point. 

The motorcyclist's identification has not been released. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.