Motorcyclist dies in San Leandro after crash involving train

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing with a train in San Leandro Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Alameda County Fire Department responded to Springlake Drive and Hesperian Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a train and motorcycle.

The fire department said the motorcycle was killed and one other person was injured.

No details surrounding the crash have been released at this point.

The motorcyclist's identification has not been released.