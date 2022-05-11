Motorcyclist arrested after SF crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 24-year-old man was arrested following a motorcycle collision that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in San Francisco early Wednesday morning, according to police.
The collision was reported around 1:35 a.m. in the area of Polk and Sutter streets, where the motorcyclist on a 2015 black Honda CBR collided with another vehicle and then hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk, police said.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and police did not release any other information about the person's condition.
The 24-year-old man was taken into custody following the collision but his name was not immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.