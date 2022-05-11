Motorcyclist arrested after SF crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 24-year-old man was arrested following a motorcycle collision that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in San Francisco early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The collision was reported around 1:35 a.m. in the area of Polk and Sutter streets, where the motorcyclist on a 2015 black Honda CBR collided with another vehicle and then hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and police did not release any other information about the person's condition.

The 24-year-old man was taken into custody following the collision but his name was not immediately available.