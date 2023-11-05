More rain for parts of the Bay Area expected at night and into Monday

Showers will continue through parts of the Bay Area on Sunday and more clouds and wet weather will likely return to much of the area by Sunday night, the National Weather Service said Sunday afternoon.

The chances of on-and-off-again rain will persist through Monday. The best chance for rain is in the North Bay, the Peninsula, and east of the Diablo Range.

There's a better-than-average chance of at least a quarter inch of rain falling from Cloverdale into Santa Rosa and down to Napa.

The NWS said there's higher confidence now for a slight chance of thunderstorms on Monday for the North Bay and the northern coastal waters.

There's also potential for lightning, locally heavier rainfall, and even a waterspout or two. Thunderstorms will be wet, so no enhanced fire danger is expected.

By midweek, cold air will funnel in, resulting in cooler nights. Patchy frost continues to be possible for the North Bay valleys and southern Monterey and San Benito counties midweek.

More rain is possible at the end of the week.