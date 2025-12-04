Monterey County issues warning after hospitals report rise in wild mushroom poisonings

Officials in Monterey County have issued a warning to people foraging for wild mushrooms amid a rise in poisonings.

The Monterey County Health Department announced Monday that hospitals in the area have reported an increase in illnesses from people eating poisonous wild mushrooms not cultivated by commercial growers.

"Only people with extensive training and experience should eat wild mushrooms that they have picked themselves," health officer Dr. Edward Moreno said in a statement.

Officials said consuming wild mushrooms can cause abdominal pain, cramping, vomiting and diarrhea. In severe cases, the mushrooms can lead to liver damage or even death. Some poisonous mushrooms look and smell like ones that are edible.

The most common poisonous mushrooms include the Amanita ocreata (Death Angel), Amanita phalloides (Death Cap) and the Amanita muscaria (Fly Amanita). Health officials said these mushrooms grow in certain parts of California year-round but are commonly found during the fall, late winter and spring.

Anyone who may have symptoms from eating wild mushrooms should seek medical attention immediately. Guidance on diagnosing mushroom poisoning can be found by contacting California Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.