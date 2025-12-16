Man with rifle shot by deputy in Soledad, Monterey County sheriff says

A sheriff's deputy in Monterey County shot a man who was allegedly armed during a confrontation in Soledad early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office said it received a report of a suspicious vehicle driving through a residential area on the 32000 block of McCoy Road, off Highway 101. Deputies were told that loud music was playing from the vehicle, and that the driver may be possessing a firearm.

A deputy located the vehicle and encountered a person who was armed with a rifle, according to the sheriff's office. During the encounter, the deputy fired their service weapon and struck the suspect.

Scene of a shooting involving a Monterey County sheriff's deputy in Soledad on Dec. 16, 2025. Monterey County Sheriff's Office

"Any time force is used, it is a serious matter. Our focus remains on the safety of the community, the individuals involved, and our deputies," Sheriff Tina Nieto said in a statement.

After providing first aid at the scene, the suspect was transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. The deputy was not injured.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Nieto said the incident is under independent review by the Monterey County District Attorney's Office. Video evidence has also been obtained and has been provided to the DA's office as part of the investigation.

"We will continue to cooperate fully while respecting the integrity of the investigation," Nieto said.