Giants send pitcher Alex Cobb to Cleveland for prospects as trade deadline arrives

With just a few hours left before the trade deadline, the Cleveland Guardians found some starting pitching help by acquiring right-hander Alex Cobb from the San Francisco Giants.

The AL Central leaders were among several contenders in the market for a starter and landed the 36-year-old Cobb, who hasn't pitched in the major leagues since hip surgery last Oct. 31.

Cleveland sent left-handed pitching prospect Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named to the Giants for Cobb, a teammate of Guardians first-year manager Stephen Vogt with Tampa Bay in 2012.

"He was really good," Vogt said shortly before the trade was announced. "It's exciting."

Cobb was also the winning pitcher against Cleveland in the 2013 AL wild card game.

An All-Star in 2023, Cobb made six minor league starts in July, going 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA while striking out 24 and walking seven in 18 1/3 innings. He was on the verge of returning to the majors but developed a blister on his right index finger during his last minor league rehab outing on Friday.

Cobb went 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 28 starts last season and has a $10 million salary this year. He can become a free agent after the World Series.

He is 77-75 with a 3.85 ERA in 230 starts over 12 seasons.

Cobb has also pitched for Tampa Bay, Baltimore and the Los Angeles Angels.

On Monday, the Guardians acquired outfielder Lane Thomas from the Washington Nationals for three prospects — pitcher Alex Clemmey and infielders José Tena and Rafael Ramirez Jr. Thomas made his debut for Cleveland against Detroit, batting second and starting in right field.

He got his first hit in the eighth inning and scored on José Ramírez's homer as the Guardians won 5-0.

"He's unbelievable, playing him and watching him play," Thomas said of Ramírez, who moved past Albert Belle into second place on Cleveland's career home run list. "Anytime you get on first base, you're in scoring position."

It was a quick turnaround for Lane, who flew in from Arizona in time for the game and is now in the middle of a playoff chase.

"It's exciting," he said. "It seems like they've got a good thing going here. I just want to do my part, fit in and get to know everybody over the next couple months."

Cleveland has spent much of the season juggling its rotation after losing ace Shane Bieber after just two starts to an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. The Guardians sent starters Logan Allen and Triston McKenzie to the minor leagues after they struggled.

They signed free agent Matthew Boyd last month and could have the 33-year-old left-hander in the rotation soon. Boyd had Tommy John surgery on June 28 last year while with Detroit. He has thrown 12 innings in minor league starts on July 16, 21 and 26 and is to pitch for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.