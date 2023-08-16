Deputies: 2nd sexual battery reported in Millbrae; may be linked to same suspect

MILLBRAE – Deputies in San Mateo County are investigating a sexual battery in Millbrae that took place Tuesday night, the second such incident in the Peninsula community in less than three days.

According to deputies, a 38-year-old woman and her son were walking on the 200 block of Poplar Avenue around 10:20 p.m. when they were approached by the suspect, who groped the victim from behind.

The victim yelled and the suspect ran away. He was last seen heading northbound on Poplar Avenue towards La Cruz Avenue.

Deputies searched the area but were not able to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as an adult male with light complexion, between 20 to 30 years of age, standing about 5'10" tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the back, along with white pants.

Tuesday night's attack follows a similar incident Sunday night on the Spur Trail along Millbrae Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, a 28-year-old woman was walking the trail when an unknown suspect groped her.

The victim in Sunday's attack described the suspect as a male aged 30, about 5'7" tall with a heavyset build, wearing a black hoodie with the words "Wall Street Journal" and black pants. He was also riding a black mountain bike.

Sketch of Millbrae sexual battery suspect. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

In both incidents, deputies said the suspect was wearing a "distinctive" sweatshirt and had a green rack on his bicycle.

Deputies said Wednesday that they will be calling in additional marked and unmarked units to locate the suspect.

Anyone who may see the suspect is asked not to approach him and to call the Sheriff's Office dispatch at 650-363-4911. Information about the case can be sent to the Sheriff's Office at 650-363-4008 or anonymously through the tip line at 800-547-2700.