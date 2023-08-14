Woman groped while walking along Millbrae trail; Suspect sketch released

A woman was groped while walking along a trail in Millbrae Sunday evening and police have released a sketch of the suspect being sought.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at about 7:35 p.m. Sunday on the Spur Trail parallel to Millbrae Ave. just west of the Mills High School campus. The 28-year-old victim told reported she was walking along the trail when she was approached from behind by an unknown suspect who groped her and then fled on a black mountain bike.

Deputies searched the area but did not find the suspect. The sheriff's office said as a result of the incident, increased patrols were being conducted in the area.

Sketch of Millbrae sexual battery suspect. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office also released a sketch of the attacker based on the victim's recollection. He was described as a Hispanic adult male, aged 30, with a height of 5' 7" and a heavyset build. He was wearing a black hoodie displaying "Wall Street Journal," black pants, and was riding a black mountain bike.

Investigators said they are seeking any information from the public to assist in identifying and locating the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at 650-363-4008. Anonymous tips can be provided at 800-547-2700.