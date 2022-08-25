Arrest made in weekend drive-by shooting in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK – An East Palo Alto man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that wounded a man in Menlo Park over the weekend.

Around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area of Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street on reports of a shooting. Officers gave live-saving aid to the victim, who suffered from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed four people in a parked car were the intended targets of the shooting.

Detectives were able to identify a vehicle and person of interest in connection with the shooting. On Wednesday night, the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Sosefo Ahofono, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of one count of attempted murder.

According to jail records, Ahofono is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Eddie Mazon of Menlo Park Police at 650-330-6357.