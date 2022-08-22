Watch CBS News
Local News

Bullet riddled car, wounded man, targeted drive-by shooting in Menlo Park

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 10:51

MENLO PARK -- One man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a quiet afternoon in Menlo Park was interrupted by the sounds of gunfire.

Menlo Park police said officers responded to a 1:20 p.m. Sunday call about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St.

Upon arrival, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim who was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed four subjects in a parked vehicle were the intended targets of a drive-by shooting. The suspects fled the scene immediately and there was no lingering threat.

 Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Menlo Park PD's detective unit at (650) 330-6300.  

First published on August 22, 2022 / 7:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.