1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Northern California illegal cannabis grow

California cracking down on illegal marijuana grows, but dispensaries continue to struggle

Authorities on the Northern California coast said one person has died and two others were wounded in a shooting tied to an illegal cannabis grow last week.

According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified man was killed in a shooting near the community of Covelo, about 180 miles north of San Francisco.

Around 9 p.m. on May 14, deputies were dispatched to an area north of town following a disconnected 911 call. Deputies said an unidentified male caller told dispatchers he needed help for a friend before the call disconnected.

A dispatcher was able to trace the approximate location of the call to the 82000 block of Mina Road near Covelo. While deputies responded to the 911 call, another deputy responded to Adventist Health hospital in Ukiah after a man with possible gunshot wounds arrived in the emergency room.

During a search for the 911 caller on Mina Road, deputies were approached by a group of people who reported that an unresponsive male was found a mile away on Hulls Valley Road.

The deputies found the victim next to two vehicles and was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds at 12:42 a.m. on May 15. Multiple firearms were found near the victim, along with expended cartridge casings.

Deputies said they followed a trail of blood for about ¼ mile and found what was described as a "large marijuana grow" with hoop houses and several trailers.

At the hospital, deputies were able to interview the man being treated for gunshot wounds and determined both incidents were related. He was then transported to a hospital outside Mendocino County for further treatment.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the cannabis grow and the shooting scene.

Around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies located a third male on Hulls Valley Road who had also suffered apparent gunshot wounds. The man was airlifted to another hospital outside the county for treatment.

The man told deputies he was also wounded in the same shooting incident. Both victims are in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

In a statement Monday, the deputies said they are trying to positively identify the deceased victim and that an autopsy has been scheduled.

Deputies said they found evidence of illegal cannabis cultivation under the control of a drug trafficking organization, but did not provide additional information about the group, citing the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office at 707-463-4086 and to select Option 1. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 707-234-2100.