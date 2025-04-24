Facing budget deficit, Mendocino County offers workers $25,000 to voluntarily resign

Mendocino County is offering employees up to $25,000 to voluntarily resign in the wake of budget shortfalls, according to a memo sent to county staff Wednesday.

The memo comes after the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a voluntary separation incentive program, or VSIP, at its regular meeting Tuesday.

The decision comes as the county is trying to address a $2.6 million budget shortfall.

The county is offering qualified employees the chance to express interest in a voluntary resignation program, which will pay employees to quit. Incentive payouts range from $5,000 to $25,000 depending on length of service. Employees with 10 years or more under their belts could be eligible to receive up to $25,000 in cash.

The county's human resources department sent a memo to employees, asking those interested in the buyout program to submit a statement of interest by April 30.

Employees that are approved for the program will be given a resignation and release agreement to review by May 7, allowing them to sign or withdraw from the program. Employees that agree to resign will do so between July 10 and Sept. 13, according to the internal memo.

According to the county, the VSIP will allow the county "the opportunity to be better poised to strategically plan future resources, realize financial savings, and avoid involuntary staff reductions."

In addition to the budget shortfall, the county has struggled over recent years to hire enough employees to fill critical positions in public health, transportation and health and human services.

According to Service Employees International Union 1021, the union that represents county employees, as of 2023 the county had a nearly 70% vacancy rate in mental health clinicians and a 44% vacancy rate in its Department of Transportation.