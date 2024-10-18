Memorial grows at site of deadly Richmond car crash that killed teen girl

There is a growing memorial on a Richmond street where a 16-year-old girl died in a crash involving an allegedly stolen car earlier this week.

Flowers, cards, signs and a stuffed teddy bear have been left at the crash site by family members.

According to Richmond police, the crash happened on Monday morning at around 5:17 a.m. Richmond police dispatch received an automated traffic collision alert from two separate Apple iPhones that indicated the phones were in the possession of individuals involved in a serious collision on the 600 block of Canal Blvd.

Arriving officers found a Infinity G35 that sustained heavy damage resting in the northbound lanes of Canal Blvd. Police also located one occupant, a 16-year-old female, who had been ejected from the vehicle and was fatally injured. Richmond police said the car was speeding down Canal Blvd. when it crashed into trees and a pole.

Police also determined the Infinity had been reported stolen to the San Pablo Police Department on two days before the deadly crash on Saturday, October 12.

The girl's 11-year-old sister was also in the car. She was critically injured, but on Thursday police provided an update saying the young girl was alert, talking, and expected to survive her injuries.

Authorities said two 15-year-old boys were also in the car. One was later found at an area hospital as he sought treatment for injuries. The other male was located at a residence in Richmond later Monday evening.

Police said that the occupants of the vehicle provided conflicting statements regarding the crash and who was driving at the time of the collision. Police are continuing their investigation to determine who was behind the wheel when the crash happened.