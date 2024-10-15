Deadly Richmond crash in stolen car kills teen girl, critically injures 11-year-old sister

Police in Richmond are investigating a horrific crash in a stolen car early Monday morning that left a 14-year-old girl dead and her 11-year-old sister in critical condition, authorities said.

Authorities provided details about the deadly collision Tuesday evening in a Facebook post. According to the post, on Monday morning at 5:17 a.m., Richmond police dispatch received an automated traffic collision alert from two separate Apple iPhones that indicated the phone owners had been in a serious collision on the 600 block of Canal Blvd.

Arriving officers found a Infinity G35 that sustained heavy damage resting in the northbound lanes of Canal Blvd. Police also located one occupant, a 14-year-old female, who had been ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

Officers also located another vehicle occupant, an 11-year-old female, who suffered from major injuries. That victim was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition. Officers later determined the two young female crash victims were siblings. Police also determined the Infinity had been reported stolen to the San Pablo Police Department on two days before on Saturday, October 12.

Evidence indicated the vehicle was traveling northbound on Canal Blvd. at a high rate of speed when it exited the roadway and struck two trees and a pole. Police investigation determined that immediately after the collision, two 15-year-old male occupants of the vehicle fled the area. One was later found at an area hospital as he sought treatment for injuries. The other male was located at a residence in Richmond later Monday evening.

Police said that the occupants of the vehicle provided conflicting statements regarding the crash and who was driving at the time of the collision. Police are following up on additional leads, including DNA evidence, to determine who was driving during the crash.

"We are saddened by this senseless tragedy that has resulted in the loss of such a young life," the post read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and the remaining victim who remains hospitalized."

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Richmond police.