Olympics legend Mary Lou Retton "continues to fight" for her life in ICU, daughter says

American gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton continues to fight for her life as a fundraiser for her medical care has far surpassed its initial goal.

On Wednesday, McKenna Kelley, the Olympic gold-winning medalist's daughter, offered an update on her mother's condition after she revealed on Tuesday that she was in the ICU battling a "very rare form of pneumonia, saying her mother is getting incredible medical care as she continues to fight in the ICU.

"My sisters Skyla, Shayla, Emma and I would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our mom," she posted on Instagram. "Mom is in the ICU and continues to fight. She is getting incredible medical care! Thank you to all the doctors and nurses!"

"We ask for continued prayers and positive thoughts for our mom," she added.

On Tuesday, Kelley started a fundraiser on Spotfund to help pay for medical expenses, saying the Olympic gold medalist is currently uninsured and was not able to breathe on her own. As of Wednesday evening, nearly $300,000 had been raised.

The largest contribution came from Linda McIngvale, the wife of Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who donated a whopping $50,000.

In 1984, Retton became the first American woman ever to win the individual all-around gold medal at the Olympics. The 55-year-old retired in 1986, and in the years since, she has been focused on health, fitness, and raising her four daughters.