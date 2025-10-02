Martinez man charged with murder months after incident involving alleged home intruder

A man who was involved in a physical confrontation with a man police said was an intruder in his Martinez home in March is now being charged with murder, authorities said Thursday.

On March 15, the Martinez Police Department said a suspected intruder died after entering a home on Hale Court near Alhambra Avenue and Glenview Drive and attacking the resident.

The resident told officers that a man he didn't know had entered his home without permission and attacked him. Police said "during the incident, the reported intruder sustained significant injuries" and later died at a hospital.

On Thursday, a press release from the Police Department said 31-year-old Martinez resident Kyle Daniels was arrested on one count of first-degree murder and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

The man who died in the incident was identified as 41-year-old Dual Moore of Oakland.

The Martinez Police Department has not responded to an inquiry about the developments in the investigation that led to the murder charge.

Daniels was being held without bail. His first court appearance was scheduled for Oct. 14.