GM of San Francisco's famed Condor Club identified as victim in Santa Rosa homicide

A man who was found shot to death on a Santa Rosa street last week has been identified as the general manager of San Francisco's famed Condor Club, the nation's first topless bar.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said Monday that 60-year-old Mark Calcagni was the person who was found dead in the bike lane on Brookwood Avenue near Birdfoot Way at about 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 3.

On Monday, the SF Gazetteer first reported that the victim in the shooting was Calcagni, who ran the iconic strip club on Broadway and Columbus Avenue that originally opened in 1958 and has been named one of San Francisco's legacy businesses. The club became notorious when waitress Carol Doda began dancing topless in 1964, which led to her arrest and subsequent acquittal, opening the doors for other clubs to offer similar adult entertainment.

Calcagni had been shot multiple times and was on foot near his home at the time of the killing, police told the Press Democrat and SFGATE.

No suspect or suspects have been identified, and there have been no arrests. Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety, police said.

Investigators are asking the public for any video evidence that may help in the case. Anyone with information was urged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department's tip line at 707-543-3590 or submit tips online at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Fund for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved in this homicide.