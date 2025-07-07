Boyfriend of slain Morgan Hill teen Marissa DiNapoli arrested at California-Mexico border

The boyfriend of Marissa DiNapoli, the 18-year-old Morgan Hill woman who was found dead after going missing for several days, was arrested at the California-Mexico border, authorities said.

The Morgan Hill Police Department said 20-year-old Martin Mendoza was arrested Sunday at the Calexico border crossing after trying to come back into the U.S. from Mexicali and was charged with murder.

The Morgan Hill Times reported that U.S. Marshals arrested Mendoza and that he was being held at the Imperial County Jail in El Centro.

[L] Marissa DiNapoli, Martin Mendoza Morgan Hill Police Department

Following the discovery of DiNapoli's body last week under a bridge near Anderson Lake in Morgan Hill, Mendoza was identified as a person of interest in the case. Police said Mendoza was not cooperative in the investigation, and the department asked the public to help find him.

Family members said the couple had been in a relationship that showed signs of abuse and domestic violence. The family also shared a surveillance video on social media that appeared to show DiNapoli and Mendoza leaving a house together on June 30 and that Mendoza later returned DiNapoli's car to the same house alone.

DiNapoli's family released the following statement through the police department:

"The loss of our beloved Marissa deeply saddens us, and at this time, our family kindly asks for privacy as we grieve and navigate this difficult journey. "We appreciate the love and support from those who have reached out to us. In honor of Marissa's memory, we kindly ask that no GoFundMe accounts or donation pages be created. If you wish to show support, please do so through your prayers, kind words, and cherished memories. "Thank you for understanding and respecting our wishes during this deeply personal time."

Morgan Hill police said dozens of investigators worked around the clock to track Mendoza, and the department extended its gratitude to 15 different agencies that helped in the search, including the Santa Clara County District Attorney and Sheriff's Offices, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshals Office, and the Gilroy and San Jose Police Departments.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to all law enforcement agencies involved in the pursuit and capture of Martin Mendoza, who is suspected in the tragic murder of Marissa DiNapoli," said Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner said in a prepared statement. "Your tireless dedication and cooperation have brought some measure of relief to our community during this incredibly difficult time. While Martin Mendoza's capture does not bring Marissa back, it is a crucial step toward justice and healing for her family and friends. Our hearts remain broken for Marissa's loved ones, and we will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

"We would also like to thank our community members who have been tirelessly searching for Marissa and who alerted us to her location," Morgan Hill police said in a press release. "Together, this network of agencies and the community has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth and upholding justice in memory of Marissa."

There are three events this week in Morgan Hill to honor DiNapoli and provide community healing, support, and reflection. The Morgan Hill Unified School District will provide support services on Monday at Central High School from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and mental health professionals will be available throughout the week. On Tuesday, the Morgan Hill Community Cultural Center will host a grief and healing circle at 6 p.m. On Wednesday, a seminar on domestic violence education and awareness will be held at the community center at 6 p.m.

Police said the investigation remained active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to contact Detective Kyle Tolentino at (669) 253-4962 or via email at kyle.tolentino@morganhill.ca.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to https://www.morganhill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

