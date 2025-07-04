Family, friends mourn Marissa DiNapoli in Morgan Hill as police seek boyfriend

Authorities in Morgan Hill continue to search for a man identified as a person of interest in the death of 18-year-old Marissa DiNapoli, whose body was discovered near Anderson Lake earlier this week.

DiNapoli had been reported missing by her family on Monday. Her relatives and friends began their own search and located her body days later near the lake.

The man being sought is Martin Mendoza, who police believe is either DiNapoli's boyfriend or ex-boyfriend. Morgan Hill Police said they have not yet located him.

While Mendoza has not been officially named a suspect, DiNapoli's family believes he is responsible for her death.

Marissa DiNapoli (left) was last seen on June 29, 2025, according to Morgan Hill Police. Martin Mendoza (right) has been named a person of interest in the case. Morgan Hill Police Department

"I know she was struggling to get out of the relationship for a really long time. It's not like this was her first time trying to leave and stuff," said Monice Ramirez, DiNapoli's older sister.

Loved ones gathered Thursday night at a vigil near the location where her body was found, remembering DiNapoli as a sweet and caring young woman. She had recently graduated from high school and was preparing to attend a local college this fall.

"She was really ambitious. She was kind. And she was really warm-spirited," Ramirez said. "When I think of Marissa, I think of love, right? I think of how much I love her."

Family members said the couple had been in a relationship that showed signs of abuse and domestic violence.

Authorities and the family are asking for the public's help in locating Mendoza, who may be driving a white Toyota Camry. Police have released two possible license plate numbers: CW87W00 or 9PTM351.

The family also shared a surveillance video on social media that appeared to show DiNapoli and Mendoza leaving a house together on Sunday morning. They said Mendoza later returned DiNapoli's car to the same house alone.

"It's stuff like this that's happening that makes you not trust anybody or anything," said Lina Perez, a Morgan Hill resident who visited the makeshift memorial on Friday with her daughter to pay their respects.

The tragedy has reopened emotional wounds for many in the tight-knit South Bay community, which is still haunted by the 2012 disappearance and murder of local teenager Sierra LaMar.

"I just feel so bad. This is so heartbreaking. We live in the same town. And I can't even imagine what her parents are going through," Perez said.

Police have not disclosed whether their search for Mendoza is focused locally or extends out of state. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about Mendoza's whereabouts is urged to contact Morgan Hill Police.