Cyclist in Marin Headlands stabbed during altercation with Tesla driver

Jose Fabian
The California Highway Patrol said that a confrontation between a driver and a cyclist ended in a stabbing Saturday in the Marin Headlands.

Around 11:40 a.m., the driver of a Tesla and a cyclist got into an altercation, and at some point, during the confrontation, a knife was taken out.

The CHP said the cyclist was stabbed, and a nearby Golden Gate Bridge patrol officer, who saw the end of the altercation, detained both parties. 

First responders then took the cyclist to Marin Health Medical Center in Greenbrae, and is in stable condition.

The two people were not known to each other, and the CHP said the State Parks police are investigating the stabbing.

Due to the incident, traffic control was underway on Conzelman Road

