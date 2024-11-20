Man accused of robbing Marin County homes while posing as real estate agent

Authorities in Marin County arrested a man Wednesday who allegedly stole thousands in jewelry and other items from open houses, while posing as a real estate agent.

According to the Marin County Sheriff's Office, the suspect robbed a home in the Sleepy Hollow area during an open house last month. Deputies said he used an alias and claimed to be working with another realtor who was interested in the home.

During a self-guided tour of the property, the suspect stole jewelry worth about $15,000.

About three weeks later, the suspect used the same ruse during an open house at a home in the Kent Woodlands area. According to deputies, the suspect stole about $10,000 worth of jewelry and checks during this burglary.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect and tracked him down to a hotel in Walnut Creek. On Wednesday, deputies arrested the suspect, identified as Joshua Lamont.

During a search of his hotel room, deputies said evidence from the second burglary was located along with receipts from pawn shops throughout the Bay Area.

Lamont was booked into the Marin County Jail on two counts of burglary, along with two outstanding warrants for similar crimes in Santa Barbara and San Diego counties.

Deputies said Wednesday that they are continuing to try and locate additional stolen items.

According to jail records, Lamont is a 50-year-old resident of San Diego. He is being held on $400,000 bail.

Authorities did not say when he would appear in court on the charges.