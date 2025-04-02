Marin County man on probation arrested after deputies find guns, suspected meth lab

A Marin County man who was on probation after serving nearly a decade in prison for a drug offense has been arrested after deputies seized guns and a suspected methamphetamine lab during a probation search.

According to the Marin County Sheriff's Office, deputies launched an investigation into methamphetamine production and sales in February. During the investigation, deputies identified 52-year-old Jesse James Starr of San Rafael as the suspect.

Starr was released from prison in 2023 after serving about 10 years for a narcotics-related conviction and was on federal probation, according to deputies.

Marin County Detectives Arrest Federal Probationer for Drug Manufacturing and Firearms Possession In February 2025,... Posted by Marin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Around 5:45 p.m. on March 27, detectives served a probation search at Starr's home and a storage facility in Richmond.

Detectives said they seized 14 firearms, including assault rifles, stolen firearms and firearms that appeared to be personally manufactured. A suspected methamphetamine lab was also found, along with about one pound of methamphetamine, 18 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of suspected ketamine and two grams of heroin.

Starr was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail.

According to jail records, Starr is facing multiple felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sale, manufacturing a controlled substance, manufacture of a undetectable firearm, possession of an assault weapon and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Deputies said Starr's bail has been set at $1 million after a request for a bail enhancement was granted.