Watch CBS News
Crime

Marin County man on probation arrested after deputies find guns, suspected meth lab

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 4-2-2025
PIX Now morning edition 4-2-2025 11:25

A Marin County man who was on probation after serving nearly a decade in prison for a drug offense has been arrested after deputies seized guns and a suspected methamphetamine lab during a probation search.

According to the Marin County Sheriff's Office, deputies launched an investigation into methamphetamine production and sales in February. During the investigation, deputies identified 52-year-old Jesse James Starr of San Rafael as the suspect.

Starr was released from prison in 2023 after serving about 10 years for a narcotics-related conviction and was on federal probation, according to deputies.

Marin County Detectives Arrest Federal Probationer for Drug Manufacturing and Firearms Possession In February 2025,...

Posted by Marin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Around 5:45 p.m. on March 27, detectives served a probation search at Starr's home and a storage facility in Richmond.

Detectives said they seized 14 firearms, including assault rifles, stolen firearms and firearms that appeared to be personally manufactured. A suspected methamphetamine lab was also found, along with about one pound of methamphetamine, 18 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of suspected ketamine and two grams of heroin.

Starr was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail.

According to jail records, Starr is facing multiple felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sale, manufacturing a controlled substance, manufacture of a undetectable firearm, possession of an assault weapon and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Deputies said Starr's bail has been set at $1 million after a request for a bail enhancement was granted.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.