Inmate who died in custody at Marin County Jail identified as Petaluma woman

SAN RAFAEL – Authorities released additional details and identified a woman who died while in custody at the Marin County Jail in San Rafael last week.

The Novato Police Department, which is conducting an independent investigation, announced Wednesday that the inmate has been identified as 35-year-old Felicia Wyatt of Petaluma. Wyatt was arrested on Jan. 23 on outstanding warrants and drug-related charges.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 25, a deputy performing a routine check found Wyatt was in need of medical attention. Deputies performed life-saving measures and called the San Rafael Fire Department for assistance.

Firefighters arrived a short time later and continued life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at 5:56 a.m., according to the preliminary investigation.

Police said Wednesday that an autopsy is being conducted by the Sonoma County Coroner's Office to determine the woman's cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Novato Police Department at 415-897-4361.