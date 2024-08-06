Police seek public's help in Marin City shooting investigation

The Marin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday asked for the public's assistance in their investigation into a shooting in Marin City that injured two people over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office said that on early Sunday morning, its deputies were alerted to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 200 Drake Avenue in Marin City. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim in the area bleeding from the head.

"Based on initial statements, it appears this subject was involved in the incident but did not cooperate with investigators. A large crowd was on scene when deputies arrived. None of the community members present provided information to help identify involved parties or determine the details of the shooting," the Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was sent to a hospital where he was provided medical treatment for his head injury before being released.

The Sheriff's Office said another male was privately transported to a nearby hospital due to at least one gunshot wound. He is in reportedly stable condition and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Marin County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at (415) 473-7265 or email tips@marinsheriff.org.