Man who owned beloved Pleasanton restaurant killed in off-road race event in Mexico

Man who owned beloved Pleasanton restaurant killed in race event in Mexico

A Bay Area man was one of two people killed at the Baja 1,000 off-road race in Mexico.

James Fred Goff, from Livermore, owned Jim's Country Style Restaurant — a Pleasanton favorite for over 30 years.

The restaurant, named after his nickname, has been a beloved community staple.

Goff's son Dustin, who now runs the restaurant, told the Pleasanton Weekly, "the Goff family is overwhelmed with grief but comforted by the love and support of family, friends, and the community that Jim loved so dearly."

The tragedy happened Thursday in Ensenada.

Police said an orange trophy truck lost control during a mechanical inspection, hitting four spectators.

Witnesses said the driver revved the engine before the crash. The driver has been arrested, and the truck is impounded.

Officials said the race organizers will face penalties for the incident.