Man tries to coax child to leave with him at Petaluma park

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) - Police say a suspicious man tried to coax a young man into leaving with him at the city's McDowell Park Thursday night.

The woman reported the incident later that night, saying her young child had been playing at the park when the man approached her son and repeatedly attempted to talk him into riding his bicycle and leave with him.

The boy's parents ran over to their son and yelled at the unknown man to leave and to stop talking to their child. The man continued to try and convince the child to leave with him, but after one of the parents continued to try to get the subject to leave, he left the area on his bicycle in an unknown direction.

The man was described as Hispanic, in his late 40s, with a thin build. He was also bald. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and was riding a small red bicycle. No one on scene was familiar with the man.