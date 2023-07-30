Man suspected of killing 1 woman, injuring another in domestic violence case: San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

REDWOOD CITY — The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said a man is suspected of killing one woman and injuring another early Sunday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies were sent to a home on the 3200 block of Fair Oaks Avenue after they received a report a woman had been screaming for help, saying someone was trying to kill her.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived to find a man covered in blood standing outside of the home and quickly arrested him.

The sheriff's office said two women were found inside the home suffering from multiple stab wounds. One of them died at the hospital, and the other remains in stable condition.

The suspect was identified by the sheriff's office as Jose Uriarte-Martinez. He was taken to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City and is on a no-bail status, according to sheriff's office.

They are asking anyone with information to call them.

Investigators believe it was a domestic violence case, and want to inform people of available resources for victims. There is the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-7233, and locally, people can also call the San Mateo County Domestic Hotline at 650-312-8515 for immediate assistance and support.

The sheriff's office said it also collaborates with the Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse (C.O.R.A.), which offers 24/7 support and can be reached at 1-800-300-1080.