Man shot dead in East Oakland along International Boulevard

Oakland police are investigating the shooting death of a man in East Oakland on Tuesday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 9900 block of International Boulevard to investigate reports of a shooting and found the man, whose name hasn't been released, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, police said.

No additional information about the killing was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.

