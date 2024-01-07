Man killed in shooting near Chase Center in San Francisco

A man was shot and killed Saturday night near Chase Center in San Francisco.

Police responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 9:58 p.m. to the area of Terry A Francois Boulevard and 16th Street.

Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police gave medical aid and summoned paramedics to the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim died at the hospital.

Witnesses told officers that there may have been a vehicle involved in the killing.

Anyone with information about the homicide can contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.