Man killed in shooting near Chase Center in San Francisco
A man was shot and killed Saturday night near Chase Center in San Francisco.
Police responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 9:58 p.m. to the area of Terry A Francois Boulevard and 16th Street.
Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police gave medical aid and summoned paramedics to the scene.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim died at the hospital.
Witnesses told officers that there may have been a vehicle involved in the killing.
Anyone with information about the homicide can contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.
